版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 18:38 BJT

BRIEF-Avangrid reports third quarter 2016 earnings results

Oct 25 Avangrid Inc :

* Avangrid reports third quarter 2016 earnings results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.95 to $2.05

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Avangrid reports third quarter 2016 earnings results

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐