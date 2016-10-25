BRIEF-Spirit Airlines Q3 GAAP EPS $1.17

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Spirit Airlines Inc :
* Spirit airlines reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $621.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $617.6 million
* Spirit airlines inc - total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) for Q3 2016 decreased 7.0 percent
* Qtrly load factor 86.0 percent versus 85.2 percent
* Qtrly available seat miles 6.51 billion versus 5.60 billion
* Qtrly revenue passenger miles 5.60 billion versus 4.77 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.