版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 18:11 BJT

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines Q3 GAAP EPS $1.17

Oct 25 Spirit Airlines Inc :

* Spirit airlines reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $621.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $617.6 million

* Spirit airlines inc - total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) for Q3 2016 decreased 7.0 percent

* Qtrly load factor 86.0 percent versus 85.2 percent

* Qtrly available seat miles 6.51 billion versus 5.60 billion

* Qtrly revenue passenger miles 5.60 billion versus 4.77 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐