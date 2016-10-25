版本:
BRIEF-Sensata Technologies reports Q3 results

Oct 25 Sensata Technologies Holding Nv :

* Sensata technologies reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $765 million to $805 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.18 billion to $3.22 billion

* Q3 revenue $789.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $794.1 million

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.71 to $0.77

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.84 to $2.90

* "well-positioned" to deliver on co's full year 2016 earnings guidance

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $798.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.88, revenue view $3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.41

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

