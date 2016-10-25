BRIEF-Sensata Technologies reports Q3 results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Sensata Technologies Holding Nv :
* Sensata technologies reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $765 million to $805 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.18 billion to $3.22 billion
* Q3 revenue $789.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $794.1 million
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.71 to $0.77
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.84 to $2.90
* "well-positioned" to deliver on co's full year 2016 earnings guidance
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $798.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.88, revenue view $3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.41
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.