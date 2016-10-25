BRIEF-Flagstar Q3 EPS $0.96

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Flagstar Bancorp Inc :
* Flagstar reports third quarter 2016 net income of $57 million, or $0.96 per diluted share
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.69 excluding items
* Flagstar Bancorp Inc says Q3 2016 net interest income increased to $80 million, compared to $77 million for Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.