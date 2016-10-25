版本:
BRIEF-Flagstar Q3 EPS $0.96

Oct 25 Flagstar Bancorp Inc :

* Flagstar reports third quarter 2016 net income of $57 million, or $0.96 per diluted share

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.69 excluding items

* Flagstar Bancorp Inc says Q3 2016 net interest income increased to $80 million, compared to $77 million for Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

