BRIEF-Whirlpool Q3 non-GAAP EPS $3.66 from continuing operations

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Whirlpool Corp :
* Whirlpool corporation reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $11.50 to $11.75
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $3.10
* Q3 sales $5.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.32 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $3.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Whirlpool Corp - now expects full-year 2016 industry unit shipments in u.s. To increase by 3 to 4 percent for whirlpool north america
* Whirlpool - company now expects full-year 2016 industry unit shipments in brazil to decrease by 10 to 12 percent
* Sees 2016 ongoing business earnings per diluted share of $14.00 to $14.25
* Whirlpool - company continues to expect full-year 2016 industry unit shipments in asia to be flat to down 2 percent
* Whirlpool - company continues to expect full-year 2016 industry unit shipments to be flat to up 2 percent for Whirlpool Europe, Middle East and Africa
* Whirlpool - updates FY EPS due to temporary U.S. Demand softness as well as brexit-related currency volatility and demand weakness in U.K.
* Whirlpool - for full-year 2016, company expects to generate cash from operating activities of $1,350 to $1,400 million
* Whirlpool - for full-year 2016, company expects to generate free cash flow of approximately $700 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $14.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
