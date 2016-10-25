BRIEF-Centene Q3 adjusted EPS $1.11

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Centene Corp :
* Centene corporation reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.11 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.84
* Q3 revenue $10.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $10.96 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.05 to $1.15
* Sees Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.83 to $0.93
* Centene corp - continue to expect medicare and arizona medicaid business to be profitable in 2017
* September 30, 2016 managed care membership of 11.4 million, an increase of 6.6 million members, or 137 pct compared to Q3 of 2015
* Health benefits ratio of 87.0 pct for Q3 of 2016, compared to 89.0 pct in Q3 of 2015
* Centene corp sees 2016 total revenues $39.4 billion versus $40.0 billion
* Centene sees 2016 GAAP diluted EPS $2.73 to $2.83
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Centene - will exit arizona individual PPO business, effective Jan 1, 2017, which represents about $32 million of $70 million 2016 Arizona individual premium deficiency reserve
* Centene - continue to expect our medicare and Arizona medicaid business to be profitable in 2017.
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.36, revenue view $39.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
