BRIEF-Centene Q3 adjusted EPS $1.11

Oct 25 Centene Corp :

* Centene corporation reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.11 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.84

* Q3 revenue $10.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $10.96 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.05 to $1.15

* Sees Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.83 to $0.93

* Centene corp - continue to expect medicare and arizona medicaid business to be profitable in 2017

* September 30, 2016 managed care membership of 11.4 million, an increase of 6.6 million members, or 137 pct compared to Q3 of 2015

* Health benefits ratio of 87.0 pct for Q3 of 2016, compared to 89.0 pct in Q3 of 2015

* Centene corp sees 2016 total revenues $39.4 billion versus $40.0 billion

* Centene sees 2016 GAAP diluted EPS $2.73 to $2.83

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Centene - will exit arizona individual PPO business, effective Jan 1, 2017, which represents about $32 million of $70 million 2016 Arizona individual premium deficiency reserve

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.36, revenue view $39.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S