BRIEF-Dupont reports third-quarter 2016 results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co
* Dupont reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share about $2.71
* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.34
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Q3 sales $4.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.87 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 operating earnings per share $3.25
* Co sees full-year 2016 GAAP earnings to be about $2.71 per share
* Q3 agriculture segment operating loss $ 189 million versus operating loss of $210 million year ago
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Co says "continue to work constructively with regulators in key jurisdictions to close merger as soon as possible"
* Closing of merger with Dow would be expected to occur in Q1 of 2017
* Q3 performance materials operating earnings $371 million versus $317 million year ago
* Dupont says continues to see benefit of $0.64/share from 2016 global cost savings, restructuring plan and headwind from currency of about $0.15 per share
* Expect intended spins to occur about 18 months after closing of merger with dow
* Dupont says FY 2016 GAAP earnings include expected charge of about $0.37 per share for transaction costs associated with planned merger with Dow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
