BRIEF-Home bancorp reports q3 eps $0.61

Oct 25 Home Bancorp Inc

* Home bancorp reports 2016 third quarter results and increases its quarterly dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.12per share

* Net interest income for q3 of 2016 totaled $15.5 million, a decrease of $14,000, or 0.1%, compared to q2 of 2016