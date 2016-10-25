版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 18:32 BJT

BRIEF-Greenbrier reports q4 eps $1.06

Oct 25 Greenbrier Companies Inc

* Greenbrier reports fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.06

* Q4 revenue $595.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $619.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.25 to $3.75

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.21per share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy deliveries will be approximately 14,000 - 16,000 units

* Sees fy2017 revenue between $2.0 billion to $2.4 billion

* Fy2017 revenue view $2.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐