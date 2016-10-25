BRIEF-Basic Energy Services initiates chapter 11 proceedings pursuant to restructuring support agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Basic Energy Services Inc -
* Basic Energy Services initiates prepackaged chapter 11 proceedings pursuant to restructuring support agreement
* Basic Energy Services Inc - currently estimates that it will emerge from chapter 11 reorganization before end of 2016
* Basic Energy Services Inc - basic will continue to operate business as debtors-in-possession under jurisdiction of bankruptcy court
* Says basic's creditors throughout its capital structure overwhelmingly support restructuring
* Basic Energy Services-expects to continue existing operations,maintain staffing & equipment as normal throughout court-supervised financial restructuring
* Basic Energy-prepetition secured term loan lenders, certain of its unsecured bondholders have agreed to provide a $90 million debtor-in-possession credit facility
* Basic Energy Services Inc - basic has retained weil, gotshal & manges llp as legal counsel and moelis & company as financial advisor
* Basic Energy Services - rsa and prepackaged plan provides for substantial deleveraging transaction
* Basic Energy Services Inc- rsa anticipates that restructuring would be implemented through prepackaged plan
* Basic Energy Services - pursuant to rsa and prepackaged plan basic will meaningfully improve its balance sheet by equitizing over $800 million of its existing unsecured bond obligations
* Basic Energy Services Inc- will substantially "bolster" its liquidity position through a $125 million rights offering for mandatorily convertible debt
* Says it will also substantially bolster its liquidity position through a $125 million rights offering for mandatorily convertible debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.