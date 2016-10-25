BRIEF-Lilly reports third-quarter 2016 results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Eli Lilly And Co
* Lilly reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.66 to $2.76
* Q3 earnings per share $0.88
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $20.8 billion to $21.2 billion
* Q3 revenue $5.192 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.28 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.50 to $3.60
* Eli lilly and co says David A. Ricks will assume role of president and chief executive officer on January 1, 2017
* John c. Lechleiter will retire as president and chief executive officer effective December 31, 2016
* Eli lilly and co says for Q3 of 2016, Alimta generated revenues of $570.4 million, a decline of 9 percent compared with Q3 of 2015
* Eli lilly and co says company's revenues for Jardiance during Q3 of 2016 were $47.5 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.59, revenue view $21.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures approx. $1.0 billion
* Eli lilly and co says FY gross margin percentage is still expected to be approximately 73 percent on a reported basis, and 76 percent on a non-GAAP basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.