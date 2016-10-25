版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Medidata Solutions Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.13

Oct 25 Medidata Solutions Inc :

* Medidata reports record third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 revenue $120.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $119 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medidata Solutions Inc- reaffirms full-year 2016 total revenue and profitability guidance with 98% adjusted backlog coverage

* Sees fy total revenue between $450.0 and $474.0 million at constant currency

* FY2016 revenue view $462.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐