BRIEF-Medidata Solutions Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.13

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Medidata Solutions Inc :
* Medidata reports record third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.13
* Q3 revenue $120.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $119 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Medidata Solutions Inc- reaffirms full-year 2016 total revenue and profitability guidance with 98% adjusted backlog coverage
* Sees fy total revenue between $450.0 and $474.0 million at constant currency
* FY2016 revenue view $462.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
