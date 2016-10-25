BRIEF-Anixter Q3 adjusted EPS $1.38

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Anixter International Inc
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.38
* Q3 earnings per share $1.20
* Q3 sales $2.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.97 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anixter international inc says current quarter had 63 billing days, compared to 64 billing days in year-ago quarter
* Anixter international inc says further excluding unfavorable impact from one fewer billing day, q3 organic sales per day decreased 0.7 percent versus prior year
* Anixter international inc says expect full year 2016 sales growth between 21 and 22 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.