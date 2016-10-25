版本:
BRIEF-Extended Stay America announces third quarter 2016 results

Oct 25 Extended Stay America Inc :

* Extended Stay America announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 same store sales rose 3.9 percent

* Q3 revenue $354.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $352 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Extended Stay America Inc - q3 comparable hotel total revenues increase 3.9%

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revpar for three months ended september 30, 2016 grew 7.5% over same period in 2015

* Sees FY total revenues $1,261 million - $1,267 million

* Sees FY comparable hotel revenue 3.6% - 4.1%

* FY2016 revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees capital expenditures between $220 million to $235 million in fy2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

