BRIEF-Extended Stay America announces third quarter 2016 results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Extended Stay America Inc :
* Extended Stay America announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 same store sales rose 3.9 percent
* Q3 revenue $354.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $352 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
* Extended Stay America Inc - q3 comparable hotel total revenues increase 3.9%
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revpar for three months ended september 30, 2016 grew 7.5% over same period in 2015
* Sees FY total revenues $1,261 million - $1,267 million
* Sees FY comparable hotel revenue 3.6% - 4.1%
* FY2016 revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees capital expenditures between $220 million to $235 million in fy2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
