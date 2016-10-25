BRIEF-Baker Hughes Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.15

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Baker Hughes Inc
*
* Q3 gaap loss per share $1.00
* Q3 revenue $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.41 billion
*
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.15
* In q4 of 2016 co expect activity in north america to modestly increase
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cash flows from operating activities were $119 million for quarter
* Baker hughes-internationally, see activity declines, pricing pressure to continue, with minimal year-end, seasonal product sales unlikely to offset declines
* Baker hughes inc - this quarter exceeded original cost reduction goal for year-end, setting a new annualized cost savings target of $650 million for 2016
* Baker hughes inc - "we expect market conditions to remain challenging near term"
* Baker hughes - this quarter, co exceeded original cost reduction goal for year-end, setting new annualized cost savings target of $650 million for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
