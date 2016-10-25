版本:
2016年 10月 25日

BRIEF-Nielsen Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.36

Oct 25 Nielsen Holdings Plc :

* Nielsen reports 3rd quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.36

* Q3 revenue $1.57 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.59 billion

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.73 to $2.79

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Updating 2016 full year guidance for total revenue growth on a constant currency basis to 3.5% - 4.0%

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.87, revenue view $6.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

