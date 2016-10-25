版本:
BRIEF-Mobile Mini reports Q3 results

Oct 25 Mobile Mini Inc

* Mobile Mini reports Q3'16 results and announces quarterly dividend

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 revenue $128.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $132.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

