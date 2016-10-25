BRIEF-Veritex Holdings Q3 EPS $0.31

Oct 25 Veritex Holdings Inc

* Veritex holdings inc qtrly net interest income was $10.5 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 22.0%, compared to $8.6 million for same period in 2015

* Q3 earnings per share $0.31