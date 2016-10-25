BRIEF-Keycorp reports third quarter 2016 results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 KeyCorp
* KeyCorp reports third quarter 2016 net income of $165 million, or $.16 per common share; earnings per common share of $.30, excluding $.14 of merger-related charges
* Q3 earnings per share $0.30 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* KeyCorp says taxable-equivalent net interest income was $788 million for Q3 of 2016 compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $598 million
* KeyCorp says acquisition of First Niagara contributed approximately $175 million of net interest income in q3 of 2016
* KeyCorp says Q3 2016 net interest income included an additional $6 million of one-time merger-related charges
* Qtrly adjusted common equity tier 1 ratio of 9.55 percent versus 11.10 percent in Q2
* Qtrly tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.52 percent versus 11.41 percent in Q2
* Key's provision for credit losses was $59 million for Q3 of 2016, compared to $45 million
* Net loan charge-offs for Q3 of 2016 totaled $44 million, compared to $43 million in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
