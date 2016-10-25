BRIEF-Graphic Packaging Q3 adjusted EPS $0.20

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Graphic Packaging Holding Co
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 earnings per share $0.18
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $1.104 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.14 billion
* Graphic packaging holding co qtrly adjusted ebitda was $200.1 million, up 1.5% compared to prior year period of $197.1 million
* Graphic packaging holding co says board of directors has declared a 50% quarterly dividend increase to $0.075 per share from $0.05 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.