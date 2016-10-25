BRIEF-Pluristem signs term sheet for $30 million equity investment agreement

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc
* Pluristem signs term sheet for $30 million equity investment agreement with a leading institutional life sciences fund
* Pluristem therapeutics inc says funds to support late-stage pivotal trials for pluristem's cell therapies
* Pluristem therapeutics inc - parties plan to enter into definitive agreements no later than december 26, 2016
* Pluristem therapeutics inc - shares will be sold at $1.77
* The shares will be subject to a lock up agreement for 6 months after closing of agreement
* Parties plan to enter into definitive agreements no later than december 26, 2016
* Pluristem therapeutics - pluristem will issue to innovative medical approximately 4.4 million warrants to purchase shares of pluristem's common stock
* Pluristem therapeutics-innovative medical will have one seat on co's board for as long as it holds at least 12.5% of co's issued and outstanding stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
