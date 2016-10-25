BRIEF-Capella Education Q3 EPS $0.81 from continuing operations

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Capella Education Co
* Q3 earnings per share $0.81 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $105.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $105.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capella education co - raising annual 2016 outlook
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.50 to $3.55
* Capella education co - for q4 revenues from continuing operations for consolidated capella education expected to be up 3.5 to 4.5 percent compared to q4 2015
* Capella education co - sees q4 capella university new enrollment is expected to be slightly down year-over-year
* Capella education-for q4, consolidated operating margin for continuing operations is anticipated to be about 16.0 to 17.0 percent of total revenue for q4 of 2016
* Capella education co - total enrollment is expected to grow about 2.0 to 3.0 percent year-over-year in q4
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
