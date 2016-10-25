BRIEF-Merck & Co Q3 non-gaap EPS $1.07

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Merck & Co Inc : Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.07
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.78
* Q3 sales $10.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.18 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $3.71 to $3.78
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.02 to $2.09
* Full-Year 2016 non-gaap eps to be between $3.71 and $3.78
* Sees full-year 2016 gaap eps to be between $2.02 and $2.09
* Q3 remicade sales $311 million versus $442 million
* Merck & co inc qtrly keytruda sales $356 million versus $159 million
* Merck & co inc - qtrly januvia/janumet sales $1,554 million, down 1 percent
* Third-Quarter pharmaceutical sales increased 6 percent to $9.4 billion
* Narrowed and raised its full-year 2016 revenue range to be between $39.7 billion and $40.2 billion
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.75, revenue view $39.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Merck & co - full-year 2016 revenue range includes an approximately 2 percent negative impact from foreign exchange at mid-october exchange rates
* Merck & co inc - full-year 2016 revenue forecast includes approximately 2 percent negative impact from foreign exchange at mid-october exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.