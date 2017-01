BRIEF-Lazard acquires remaining stake in MBA Lazard

Oct 25 Lazard Ltd

* Lazard acquires remaining 50% stake in mba lazard, fully integrating its latin american operations

* Lazard ltd says alejandro reynal, founder and former chairman of mba lazard, will become a senior advisor to lazard

* Lazard ltd - matias eliaschev, former mba lazard managing partner, has been named ceo, lazard latin america ex brazil and mexico investment banking

* Lazard ltd - acquisition of remaining 50 percent of mba lazard, its financial advisory business in latin america outside brazil and mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: