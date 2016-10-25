版本:
BRIEF-Waters Corp Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.57

Oct 25 Waters Corp

* Waters reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.53

* Q3 sales $527 million versus i/b/e/s view $533.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.57

* Waters corp says foreign currency translation did not materially impact sales growth for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

