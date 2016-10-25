BRIEF-MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution

Oct 25 MPLX LP

* Reg-Mplx lp increases quarterly distribution

* Mplx lp - board of directors of its general partner has declared a cash distribution of $0.515 per common unit for q3

* Mplx lp - new dividend represents an increase of $0.005 per unit, or 1 percent, over second-quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: