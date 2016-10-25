BRIEF-II-VI qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.35

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Ii-vi Inc
* Ii-Vi incorporated reports solid fiscal 2017 first quarter results; optical communications remains strong and growing; company accelerates new technology platform investment
* Ii-Vi incorporated reports solid fiscal 2017 first quarter results; optical communications remains strong and growing; company accelerates new technology platform investment
* Ii-Vi - outlook for second fiscal quarter ending december 31, 2016 is revenue of $220 million to $230 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.24 to $0.29
* Ii-Vi inc - additional research and development investment in second fiscal quarter is expected to be around $0.10 per share
* Ii-Vi inc qtrly bookings increased 31% and revenues increased 17% compared to q1fy16
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.26
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.35
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenues $ 221.5 million versus $ 189.2 million
* Q2 revenue view $220.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $220.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.