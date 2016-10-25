版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 19:29 BJT

BRIEF-Southern Co enters deal to buy 50 MW of distributed fuel cells

Oct 25 Southern Co

* Bloom energy, southern company and its subsidiary powersecure announce acquisition of an estimated 50 megawatts of distributed fuel cells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

