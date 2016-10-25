BRIEF-UTC sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.55 to $6.60

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 United Technologies Corp
* Utc reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.76
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.74
* Q3 sales $14.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $14.27 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.55 to $6.60
* United technologies corp - increases 2016 full year adjusted eps and organic sales outlook*
* Increases 2016 full year adjusted eps and organic sales outlook
* Qtrly commercial aftermarket sales were up 11 percent at pratt & whitney, and up 2 percent at utc aerospace systems
* United technologies corp - there is no change in company's previously provided 2016 expectations for free cash flow, share repurchases
* United technologies corp - on track to return $22 billion in cash to shareholders from 2015 through 2017
* United technologies - otis new equipment orders in quarter increased 2 percent over prior year at constant currency and grew 8 percent excluding china
* United technologies-sees 2016 total sales unchanged($57 to $58 billion, y-o-y growth of 2 to 3 percent) including organic sales growth of 2 to 3 percent
* United technologies corp - qtrly equipment orders at utc climate, controls & security were flat on an organic basis
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
