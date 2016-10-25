BRIEF-Janus Capital Group Q3 earnings per share $0.22

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Janus Capital Group Inc :
* Janus Capital Group Inc announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Q3 revenue $258.9 million
* Average assets under management during Q3 2016 were $195.6 billion compared with $189.3 billion during Q2 2016
* Janus capital group - at Sept 30, 2016, JCG's complex-wide assets totaled $198.9 billion versus $194.7 billion at June 30, 2016, and $185.0 billion at Sept 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
