版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Janus Capital Group Q3 earnings per share $0.22

Oct 25 Janus Capital Group Inc :

* Janus Capital Group Inc announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 revenue $258.9 million

* Average assets under management during Q3 2016 were $195.6 billion compared with $189.3 billion during Q2 2016

* Janus capital group - at Sept 30, 2016, JCG's complex-wide assets totaled $198.9 billion versus $194.7 billion at June 30, 2016, and $185.0 billion at Sept 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐