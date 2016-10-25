BRIEF-P&G reaffirms forecast for 2 pct organic sales growth for fiscal 2017

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Procter & Gamble Co
* P&G announces first quarter earnings
* P&G said it is maintaining its projection for organic sales growth of approximately two percent for fiscal 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $1.00 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.96
* Q1 sales $16.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $16.49 billion
* Qtrly organic sales rose 3%
* Procter & Gamble co - P&G continues to estimate all-in sales growth of about one percent for fiscal 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Procter & Gamble - sees combined headwinds of foreign exchange and minor brand divestitures to reduce sales growth by about one percentage point in 2017
* Procter & Gamble Co - maintains its expectation for core earnings per share growth of mid-single digits versus fiscal 2016 core eps of $3.67
* 2017 all-in GAAP earnings per share are expected to increase 45% to 50% versus fiscal year 2016 gaap eps of $3.69
* P&G - fiscal 2017 GAAP EPS estimate includes about $0.10 per share non-core restructuring costs and $0.13 per share charges related to debt retirement
* Included in 2017 GAAP EPS guidance is a significant gain from divestiture of 41 beauty brands to coty inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
