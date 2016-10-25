BRIEF-Baxter Q3 adj earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations excluding items

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Baxter International Inc :
* Baxter reports third quarter 2016 results and increases financial outlook for full-year 2016
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.49 to $0.52 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $2.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.55 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises FY 2016 earnings per share view to $1.88 to $1.91 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations excluding items
* Sees Q4 sales up about 2 percent
* Baxter international inc - raising its financial outlook for full-year 2016 including sales growth of approximately 2 percent on a reported basis
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.72, revenue view $10.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees earnings from continuing operations, before special items, of $1.88 to $1.91 per diluted share for full year
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Baxter International Inc - on an adjusted basis Baxter's Q3 income from continuing operations totaled $0.56 per diluted share
* Baxter International Inc - for Q4, company expects sales growth of approximately 2 percent on both a reported and constant currency basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.