BRIEF-Masco reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

Oct 25 Masco Corp :

* Masco reports 25 percent increase in 2016 third quarter earnings per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $1.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.92 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q3 net sales increased 2 percent to $1.9 billion from q3 2015

* Qtrly North American sales increased 2 percent and international sales increased 6 percent

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 revenue view $1.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

