BRIEF-Marsh & Mclennan Companies Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.69

Oct 25 Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc :

* Marsh & Mclennan Companies reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.69

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 revenue $3.1 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc says risk & insurance services revenue was $1.6 billion in Q3 of 2016, an increase of 3%

* Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc says consulting revenue was $1.5 billion in Q3, a decrease of 2%. Revenue was flat on an underlying basis

* Q3 revenue view $3.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: