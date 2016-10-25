版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 19:28 BJT

BRIEF-Select Income REIT Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.69

Oct 25 Select Income REIT :

* Select income REIT announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

