BRIEF-Capital City Bank Group Q3 EPS $0.17

Oct 25 Capital City Bank Group Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tax equivalent net interest income for q3 of 2016 was $19.6 million compared to $19.6 million for q2 of 2016, $19.3 million for q3 of 2015

* Net interest margin for q3 of 2016 was 3.23%, an increase of one basis point over q2 of 2016

* Loan loss provision was not recorded for q3 of 2016 reflecting continued reduction in loan charge-offs as well as strong loan recoveries.