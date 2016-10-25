版本:
BRIEF-ConnectOne Bancorp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.42

Oct 25 ConnectOne Bancorp Inc

* Connectone Bancorp, Inc. Reports third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40 excluding items

* Qtrly fully taxable equivalent net interest income for Q3 of 2016 was $33.8 million up 11.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

