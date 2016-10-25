BRIEF-Dipexium announces top-line data from onestep phase 3 trials

Oct 25 Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Announces top-line data from onestep phase 3 trials with locilex in mild diabetic foot infection did not meet primary clinical endpoint of superiority versus vehicle plus standardized wound care

* Serious adverse events with locilex included higher than anticipated osteomyelitis and cellulitis in locilex arm of each study