BRIEF-Dipexium announces top-line data from onestep phase 3 trials

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Announces top-line data from onestep phase 3 trials with locilex in mild diabetic foot infection did not meet primary clinical endpoint of superiority versus vehicle plus standardized wound care
* Serious adverse events with locilex included higher than anticipated osteomyelitis and cellulitis in locilex arm of each study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.