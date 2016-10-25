BRIEF-Under Armour Q3 earnings per share $0.29

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Under Armour Inc
* Says reiterates 2016 operating income outlook of $440 million to $445 million
* Under armour reports third quarter net revenues growth of 22%; reiterates full year net revenues outlook of $4.925 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $0.29
* Q3 revenue $1.47 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.45 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $4.925 billion
* Sees Q3 revenue $4.925 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 24 percent
* Sees Q3 revenue up 22 percent
* Gross margin for Q3 of 2016 was 47.5% compared with 48.8% in prior year's period
* FY2016 revenue view $4.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.