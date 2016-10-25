BRIEF-Under Armour Q3 earnings per share $0.29

Oct 25 Under Armour Inc

* Says reiterates 2016 operating income outlook of $440 million to $445 million

* Under armour reports third quarter net revenues growth of 22%; reiterates full year net revenues outlook of $4.925 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 revenue $1.47 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.45 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $4.925 billion

* Sees Q3 revenue $4.925 billion

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 24 percent

* Sees Q3 revenue up 22 percent

* Gross margin for Q3 of 2016 was 47.5% compared with 48.8% in prior year's period

* FY2016 revenue view $4.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)