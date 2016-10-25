版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二

BRIEF-Mueller Industries, Inc. Q3 earnings per share $0.45

Oct 25 Mueller Industries Inc :

* Reports third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 revenue $506.6 million

* Says company recognized a pre-tax impairment charge of $3.0 million during q3 of 2016

* "U.S. Construction markets continue to grind upward" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

