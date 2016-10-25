BRIEF-Valero Energy Q3 earnings per share $1.33

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Valero Energy Corp :
* Reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.24
* Q3 earnings per share $1.33
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects 2016 capital expenditures to be about $2.4 billion, $200 million lower than previous guidance
* Valero's refineries achieved 95 percent throughput capacity utilization and averaged 2.9 million bpd of throughput volume in q3 of 2016
* Q3 operating revenues $19,649 million versus $22,579 million last year
* Ended q3 of 2016 with $9.0 billion of total debt and $5.9 billion of cash and temporary cash investments
* Incurred $198 million of costs in q3 to meet biofuel blending obligations, primarily from purchase of renewable identification numbers in u.s.
* Q3 revenue view $17.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.