BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies reports Q3 results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Allegheny Technologies Inc
* ATI announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.21 excluding items
* Q3 loss per share $4.95
* Q3 sales $771 million
* Allegheny says "beyond 2017, we continue to expect capital expenditures to average no more $100 million annually for next several years"
* Allegheny says now expect full year 2016 capital expenditures to be approximately $215 million
* Allegheny says additional restructuring actions expected to improve 2017 FRP segment operating profit by approximately $10 million
* Allegheny says restructuring among other things expected to improve operating earnings by about $50 million beginning in 2017, mainly in HPMC segment
* Allegheny says "looking beyond this year, we expect FRP segment to be profitable in 2017"
* Allegheny says expect 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $120 million including 2016 carryover among others
* Allegheny says expect to recognize approximately $10 million of additional closure costs for Rowley facility in Q4 2016
* Allegheny says sales to aerospace and defense market represented 77% of Q3 segment sales: 45% jet engine, 20% airframe, 12% government aero/defense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
