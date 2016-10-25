BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler reports record third quarter results

Oct 25 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reports record third quarter results with adjusted EBIT of EUR 1.5 billion, up 29%, adjusted net profit of EUR 740 million and net profit of EUR 606 million. Group adjusted EBIT margin of 5.6%, up 130 BPS. Full-Year guidance is raised

* Qtrly net revenues of EUR 26.8 billion, in line with Q3 2015

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of EUR 2.0 billion, in line with prior year

* Sees 2016 net revenues of EUR 112 billion

* Fiat Chrysler says qtrly worldwide combined shipments of 1,123 thousand units, substantially in line with prior year

* Fiat Chrysler says sees 2016 adjusted net profit EUR 2.3 billion versus prior guidance of eur 2.0 billion

* Qtrly adjusted diluted EPS EUR 0.474

* Fiat Chrysler says qtrly diluted EPS EUR 0.388 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: