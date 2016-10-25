BRIEF-Lockheed Martin posts Q3 EPS of $3.61 from continuing operations

Oct 25 Lockheed Martin Corp

* Lockheed Martin reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $3.61 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $11.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.45 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales up about 7 percent

* Increased share repurchase authorization by $2.0 billion

* Updates 2016 outlook

* Increased quarterly dividend rate 10 percent to $1.82 per share

* 2016 financial outlook for cash from operations is likely to be impacted by a delay in collections on F-35 program

* Says 2017 total business segment operating margin is expected to be in 10.0 percent to 10.5 percent range.

* Any delay in 2016 customer payments on f-35 program will increase corporation's cash from operations in 2017

* "Corporation may determine to fund customer programs itself pending government appropriations"

* Sees 2017 fas/cas pension benefit to be about $800 million assuming 3.625 percent discount rate, a 75 basis point decrease from end of 2015

* Depending on timing of F-35 collections, 2017 cash from operations will be greater than or equal to $5.0 billion or greater than or equal to $5.7 billion.

* Does not expect to make contributions to its legacy qualified defined benefit pension plans in 2017

* Sees 2016 net sales about $46,500 million

* Sees 2016 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations about $12.10

* Sees 2016 net sales about $46,500 million

* Sees 2016 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations about $12.10

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $11.77, revenue view $46.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S