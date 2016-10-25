BRIEF-Lockheed Martin posts Q3 EPS of $3.61 from continuing operations

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Lockheed Martin Corp
* Lockheed Martin reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $3.61 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $11.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.45 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales up about 7 percent
* Increased share repurchase authorization by $2.0 billion
* Updates 2016 outlook
* Increased quarterly dividend rate 10 percent to $1.82 per share
* 2016 financial outlook for cash from operations is likely to be impacted by a delay in collections on F-35 program
* Says 2017 total business segment operating margin is expected to be in 10.0 percent to 10.5 percent range.
* Any delay in 2016 customer payments on f-35 program will increase corporation's cash from operations in 2017
* "Corporation may determine to fund customer programs itself pending government appropriations"
* Sees 2017 fas/cas pension benefit to be about $800 million assuming 3.625 percent discount rate, a 75 basis point decrease from end of 2015
* Depending on timing of F-35 collections, 2017 cash from operations will be greater than or equal to $5.0 billion or greater than or equal to $5.7 billion.
* Does not expect to make contributions to its legacy qualified defined benefit pension plans in 2017
* Sees 2016 net sales about $46,500 million
* Sees 2016 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations about $12.10
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $11.77, revenue view $46.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
