BRIEF-Watsco reports Q3 results 2016

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Watsco Inc
* Watsco sets third quarter records for sales, earnings, EPS and operating margins
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $5.15 to $5.20
* Q3 earnings per share $1.78
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 full-year 2016 diluted earnings per share is within range of $5.15 to $5.20 per share
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenues $1.24 billion versus $1.18 billion
* Q3 revenue view $1.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
