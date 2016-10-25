版本:
BRIEF-Watsco reports Q3 results 2016

Oct 25 Watsco Inc

* Watsco sets third quarter records for sales, earnings, EPS and operating margins

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $5.15 to $5.20

* Q3 earnings per share $1.78

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 full-year 2016 diluted earnings per share is within range of $5.15 to $5.20 per share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues $1.24 billion versus $1.18 billion

* Q3 revenue view $1.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

