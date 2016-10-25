版本:
BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics doses first patient in global Phase III clinical trial of PRX-102

Oct 25 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc

* Protalix Biotherapeutics doses first patient in global phase iii clinical trial of PRX-102 for the treatment of fabry disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

