BRIEF-Rti surgical announces 2016 third quarter results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 RTI Surgical Inc
* RTI Surgical announces 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 loss per share $0.08
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $268 million to $270 million
* Q3 revenue $66.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $66.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* RTI surgical inc says continues to progress on its strategic business review and ceo search
* RTI surgical says expects that full year net loss per fully diluted common share for 2016 will range from $0.11 to $0.13
* Co says reduced outlook for fy is primarily due to continued softness in commercial orders
* Co says expects full year commercial,other revenue to decline in range of 21 percent to 23 percent as compared to previous range of 18 percent to 21 percent
* Co says adjusted full year 2016 net income per fully diluted common share is expected to range from $0.01 to $0.03
* Co says excluding other charges, foreign operating loss valuation reserve,adjusted fy2016 net income/fully diluted earnings per share expected to be $0.01 to $0.03
* Co says "reduced outlook is primarily due to delays associated with transition of an international distributor" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.