BRIEF-3M reports Q3 earnings per share $2.15

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 3M Co
* 3M delivers third-quarter sales of $7.7 billion and earnings of $2.15 per share
* Q3 earnings per share $2.15
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $8.15 to $8.20
* Q3 sales $7.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.71 billion
* 3M co says Q3 organic local-currency sales decreased 0.8 percent while acquisitions, net of divestitures, added 0.3 percent to sales
* Says for full-year 2016, 3M updated its forecast for earnings per share to be in range of $8.15 to $8.20 versus a prior range of $8.15 to $8.30
* Says for full year now expects organic local-currency sales growth to be approximately flat versus a previous range of 0 to 1 percent
* Says also updated its tax rate for FY to be approximately 29 percent versus a prior range of 29.0 to 29.5 percent
* Says continues to expect free cash flow conversion in range of 95 to 105 percent for fy
* FY2016 earnings per share view $8.22, revenue view $30.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says for industrial, Q3 sales of $2.6 billion, up 1.0 percent in U.S. dollars
* Says for the quarter, foreign currency translation increased sales by 0.5 percent year-on-year
* Qtrly industrial sales of $2.6 billion, up 1.0 percent in u.s. Dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
