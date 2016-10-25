BRIEF-Liberty Property Trust reports Q3 FFO per share $0.66

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Liberty Property Trust
* Liberty Property Trust announces third quarter results
* Q3 FFO per share $0.66
* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $2.36 to $2.38 including items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.37
* FFO guidance range for 2016 includes a charge of $0.18 per diluted share relating to early extinguishment of debt
* Company also expects to incur a $0.16 per diluted share debt extinguishment charge in q4 of 2016.
* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.