BRIEF-Liberty Property Trust reports Q3 FFO per share $0.66

Oct 25 Liberty Property Trust

* Liberty Property Trust announces third quarter results

* Q3 FFO per share $0.66

* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $2.36 to $2.38 including items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37

* FFO guidance range for 2016 includes a charge of $0.18 per diluted share relating to early extinguishment of debt

* Company also expects to incur a $0.16 per diluted share debt extinguishment charge in q4 of 2016.

* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S