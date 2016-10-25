BRIEF-Caterpillar reports Q3 earnings per share $0.48

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Caterpillar Inc :
* Caterpillar reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.85 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.48
* Q3 sales $9.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.87 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.25 excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.35
* "Most commodity prices, while low, seem to have stabilized"
* Expect dealers will make substantial inventory reductions during Q4, resulting in lower year-end inventories in 2016, versus 2015
* "Economic weakness throughout much of world persists and, as a result, most of our end markets remain challenged."
* Sees 2016 restructuring costs about $800 million
* FY outlook for 2016 sales, revenues is about $39 billion, profit is $2.35/share, or $3.25/share excluding restructuring costs
* Caterpillar worldwide, full-time employment was about 97,100 at end of q3 2016, compared with about 108,900 at q3 2015 end
* Preliminary outlook for 2017 is that sales and revenues will not be significantly different than 2016
* "Remain cautious as we look ahead to 2017"
* Changes in dealer inventories had a negative impact on sales in both Q3 of 2016 and Q3 of 2015
* Preliminary outlook for 2017 is based on expectation that world economic growth will remain subdued at close to 2.5 percent
* Dealer machine and engine inventories decreased about $700 million in Q3 of 2016 and about $600 million in Q3 of 2015
* "We are seeing recent improvement in dealer rebuild activity and some firming of aftermarket parts sales in mining"
* At end of Q3 of 2016, past dues at cat financial were 2.77 percent, compared with 2.68 percent at end of q3 of 2015
* At end of Q3 of 2016, order backlog was $11.6 billion, a reduction of about $150 million from end of Q2 of 2016
* Construction industry, market position have continued to improve in china, and we are expecting a continued small improvement in 2017
* "In North America, market has an abundance of used construction equipment, rail customers have a substantial number of idle locomotives"
* "Construction sales in Brazil and Russia have likely bottomed at very low levels in 2016"
* As of Sept 30, 2016, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $346 million compared with $348 million, at Sept 30, 2015
* "Expect continued weakness in industrial engine sales to agricultural customers and small generator set packagers" in 2017
* North American rail is again expected to be a challenged industry in 2017 with many idle locomotives
* "While sales in china have improved, there is risk of slowing if Chinese government monetary and fiscal policy become less supportive"
* Ongoing weakness in many key end markets resulted in more aggressive cost reduction, restructuring actions than anticipated last Sept
* Through Sept, contributed about $270 million to pension, OPEB plans, sees 2016 contributions of about $350 million; sees 2017 contributions to be about $550 million
* Construction activity, construction equipment sales in N. America during h2 2016 now expected to be lower than expected in previous 2016 outlook
* Dealer machine and engine inventories decreased about $700 million in Q3 of 2016
* Additional restructuring actions could still be taken as co continues to align its cost structure with economic conditions in its industries
* As a result of lowering 2016 profit outlook, expect FY incentive compensation expense to be lower than second-quarter estimate
* Year-end impact due to accounting change for pension and OPEB plans would be negative to profit after tax by about $3.50 per share
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.50, revenue view $40.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $39.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
