BRIEF-Caterpillar reports Q3 earnings per share $0.48

Oct 25 Caterpillar Inc :

* Caterpillar reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.85 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 sales $9.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.87 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.25 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.35

* "Most commodity prices, while low, seem to have stabilized"

* Expect dealers will make substantial inventory reductions during Q4, resulting in lower year-end inventories in 2016, versus 2015

* "Economic weakness throughout much of world persists and, as a result, most of our end markets remain challenged."

* Sees 2016 restructuring costs about $800 million

* FY outlook for 2016 sales, revenues is about $39 billion, profit is $2.35/share, or $3.25/share excluding restructuring costs

* Caterpillar worldwide, full-time employment was about 97,100 at end of q3 2016, compared with about 108,900 at q3 2015 end

* Preliminary outlook for 2017 is that sales and revenues will not be significantly different than 2016

* "Remain cautious as we look ahead to 2017"

* Changes in dealer inventories had a negative impact on sales in both Q3 of 2016 and Q3 of 2015

* Preliminary outlook for 2017 is based on expectation that world economic growth will remain subdued at close to 2.5 percent

* Dealer machine and engine inventories decreased about $700 million in Q3 of 2016 and about $600 million in Q3 of 2015

* "We are seeing recent improvement in dealer rebuild activity and some firming of aftermarket parts sales in mining"

* At end of Q3 of 2016, past dues at cat financial were 2.77 percent, compared with 2.68 percent at end of q3 of 2015

* At end of Q3 of 2016, order backlog was $11.6 billion, a reduction of about $150 million from end of Q2 of 2016

* Construction industry, market position have continued to improve in china, and we are expecting a continued small improvement in 2017

* "In North America, market has an abundance of used construction equipment, rail customers have a substantial number of idle locomotives"

* "Construction sales in Brazil and Russia have likely bottomed at very low levels in 2016"

* As of Sept 30, 2016, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $346 million compared with $348 million, at Sept 30, 2015

* "Expect continued weakness in industrial engine sales to agricultural customers and small generator set packagers" in 2017

* North American rail is again expected to be a challenged industry in 2017 with many idle locomotives

* "While sales in china have improved, there is risk of slowing if Chinese government monetary and fiscal policy become less supportive"

* Ongoing weakness in many key end markets resulted in more aggressive cost reduction, restructuring actions than anticipated last Sept

* Through Sept, contributed about $270 million to pension, OPEB plans, sees 2016 contributions of about $350 million; sees 2017 contributions to be about $550 million

* Construction activity, construction equipment sales in N. America during h2 2016 now expected to be lower than expected in previous 2016 outlook

* Additional restructuring actions could still be taken as co continues to align its cost structure with economic conditions in its industries

* As a result of lowering 2016 profit outlook, expect FY incentive compensation expense to be lower than second-quarter estimate

* Year-end impact due to accounting change for pension and OPEB plans would be negative to profit after tax by about $3.50 per share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.50, revenue view $40.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.50, revenue view $40.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $39.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S